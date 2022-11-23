RFA Lyme Bay Completes Dry Dock Phase of Refit Programme 22

[By: RFA Lyme]

Bay Class ship, RFA Lyme Bay has completed the dry dock phase of her Refit Programme 22 (RP 22) at A&P Falmouth.

RFA Lyme Bay returned to her maintenance base in Falmouth for her current refit programme in June, following 18 months of deployment in operational theatres across the globe.

RFA Lyme Bay’s RP 22 forms part of the mid-life update for the vessel, which includes a ten-week spell in dry dock.

RFA Lyme’s Bay latest work package is part of the continued planned maintenance strategy for the Bay Class vessels which is delivered through A&P’s Cluster Contract. RP 22 is the third refit to be completed on RFA Lyme Bay at A&P Falmouth and will prepare the vessel for the next five years of service.

RFA Lyme Bay’s programme of dry dock works has included routine servicing to propulsion and manoeuvring systems, along with adjustments to auxiliary services Hull coating surveys, repair and topcoat paint works were also undertaken.

RFA Lyme Bay’s is now alongside Queens Wharf at A&P Falmouth, where required modifications to the vessel’s interior and accommodation areas will be completed. Works include the replacement of the galley, updates to the laundry and extensive works to the crew accommodation including the cabins and wet rooms.

The work package has included mid-life alterations to prepare LYME BAY for the second half of her service life and contribution to Navy operations around the world.

A&P Falmouth is widely recognised as a centre of excellence for through-life support, thanks to two ten-year In-Service Support contracts with the MoD to provide global maintenance support to the Bay Class vessels - RFA Mounts Bay, RFA Cardigan Bay and RFA Lyme Bay as well as RFA Argus. Ocean Survey Vessel HMS Scott was added to the Cluster in 2018.

RFA Lyme Bay’s stay in Falmouth will make a significant contribution to the local economy and marine sector and involve more than 200 A&P personnel, including apprentices and specialist subcontractors.

Matt Weetch, Director of A&P Defence said: “A&P Defence has supported RFA Lyme Bay for more than 14 years and has amassed a unique understanding of the MoD and RFA’s requirements as well as the need for efficiency gains, cost savings and the highest levels of vessel availability during that time.

“We’re thrilled to have RFA Lyme back in Falmouth and to have completed this milestone in her Refit Period 22. We will now undertake the wider comprehensive maintenance and repair programme to ensure she can continue on operations commencing in early 2023.”

