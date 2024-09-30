Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Training Through Virtual Reality

[By: PALFINGER MARINE]

Strong winds and high waves — tasks at offshore wind farms are often carried out in the most difficult conditions. It is challenging to train for working in these scenarios in the real world. Nevertheless, service technicians need to be prepared and therefore must complete a qualification program every two years in accordance with international requirements. In collaboration with RelyOn – the world's leading provider of multi-service and qualification training – PALFINGER is now offering the necessary training for offshore wind farm operators completely virtually, opening up completely new opportunities.

“The unrivalled, holistic range of hardware and training services, which we are now providing together with RelyOn, opens up a new, global business segment for us,” says Hubert Wallner, Head of Digital Product Line at PALFINGER. The virtual courses are not only location-independent, they guarantee maximum safety with maximum realism.

Virtual training, real added value

RelyOn exclusively uses the PALFINGER VR1 training simulators for the practical part of the courses. They consist of two models of PALFINGER MARINE cranes, PALTRONIC control electronics and the PALFINGER radio remote control. All conceivable scenarios are played out featuring completely realistic weather conditions and waves. The physical situation on site and the technical product specifications are realistically transferred to the simulations. The virtual training program saves financial and time resources because crane operators can work through the training content anywhere with a VR simulation.

“Thanks to our cooperation, RelyOn can now include scenarios that could not be trained before. On top of difficult situations caused by storms and high waves, complex lifting processes that would mean a high risk of accidents for the crew and the load, can be simulated” explains Klaus Schreiber, Vice President Sales & Service PALFINGER MARINE. “If you are able to operate the crane on our VR1 training simulators, you can also confidently control the real crane at the wind farm.”

Exclusive introduction of the cooperation at WindEnergy in Hamburg

The increasing significance of the offshore wind energy sector – a key segment for PALFINGER MARINE – has made WindEnergy in Hamburg an important platform over the years for presenting new products and solutions. In addition to a PF120-4 fixed boom crane and an offshore passenger transfer system (OPTS) model, PALFINGER also presented the new cooperation with RelyOn during a symbolic handover of a VR1 training simulator. WindEnergy Hamburg runs until September 27.