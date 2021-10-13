Retail Brands Expand Sales into Multiple Industries with Across Oceans

Across Oceans Group (“AOG”), established new products, expanded international sales and reseller partnerships with Cole Haan and Shoes For Crews by creating a high-end, anti slip-resistant dress and activewear footwear for today’s professional with safety out sole technology, proven to reduce workplace slips and falls for crew and staff working on cruise ships, airlines, hotels, casinos and in grocery stores.

Large retail brands are gaining access to new international and untapped markets such as onboard cruise lines, in duty-free cruise travel, and airports, which offers alluring opportunities to drive retail sales growth. AOG also supported and managed Cole Haan for all of Latin America, Mexico, Caribbean, and Cruise Lines covering the largest region from Chile to Florida, including 50 stores, shop-in-shops, e-commerce, retail, and lifestyle brands.

While expanding product sales in retail stores, AOG worked on concept development, design, and execution of the Miles and Malorie Wingtip Oxford safety shoes and the launch of the Candace Bow Loafer, Sylvia Wedge, and the Eila Ballet Flat. AOG led new market sales growth opportunities, future footwear store operations, customer products, international services, planned store openings, and launched Cole Haan GRANDSHØP new concept stores in Panama City, Dominican Republic, Medellín, Colombia, and in Costa Rica.

"Since 2007, AOG has led dozens of clients with corporate transformations, international sales expansion and product strategy involving the cruise industry, hospitality, cruise ports, travel retail and aviation industry. We led Cole Haan to grow sales revenues and develop new partner strategies. Over the last four years years, I have enjoyed managing the many distribution partners, reporting P&L performance and creating localized marketing for each Country. I launched e-commerce, a new digital platform for the first time in these developing regions during the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing our client and the distribution partners to enjoy online revenues when stores closed during the pandemic, said Douglas Diggle, President & CEO of Across Oceans Group, Inc."

