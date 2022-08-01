Report on CO2 Emissions in North American Waterborne Transportation

[By: BSMC]

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) has released a new report today which provides a current benchmark for CO2 emissions from the major vessel sectors that make up maritime transportation in North America.

“Having a complete view of the North American maritime industry’s carbon footprint helps us better understand the sum of the challenge ahead of us and the solutions needed to address those challenges. This report drills down to the sector level, helping us focus and prioritize our efforts where they can have the biggest impact,” said David Cummins, BSMC President and CEO.

Developed by the Finance, Commercial and Chartering Workstream, the report found that CO2 emissions from North American waterborne transportation was approximately 47 million tonnes in 2018. Of the total North American maritime-related emissions, the offshore support vessel fleet and the inland tug and push-boat fleets make up nearly 50 percent of all emissions. Coastal and harbor tugs and ferries make up another 14 percent, and tankers and articulated tug-barges contribute 6 percent.

“Establishing a baseline for emissions that considers operational variables and unique sector characteristics is an important step in being able to measure progress toward our decarbonization goals. Sharing this data is key to building collaboration and trust among our stakeholders and helps chart a path forward together,” continued Cummins.

To read more, download a copy of the report by clicking here.

