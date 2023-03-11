Regent Seven Seas Cruises® New 154-Night 2026 World Cruise

Regent’s Longest World Cruise Offers Luxury Travelers the Choice of 431 Free Shore Excursions to Explore 41 Countries across 6 Continents

Beckoning to curious and adventurous travelers, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, has unveiled its longest World Cruise, sailing January 10, 2026, on board the elegant Seven Seas Mariner®.

Regent’s 2026 World Cruise – The Sense of Adventure – is a round trip journey from Miami, Florida, where guests will cruise three oceans over 154 nights, discovering incredible destinations in the Americas, South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Sailing 39,722 nautical miles, guests will explore 77 ports of call in 41 countries across six continents. The cruise visits three new ports of call to Regent – Lifou Island, Maré of the Loyalty Islands in the New Caledonia archipelago, and the wild and rugged Waingapu (Sumba), Indonesia.

“Luxury travelers want to travel further afield and for longer durations, which is why we are excited to announce our newest and longest World Cruise for 2026,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Sense of Adventure appeals to those who desire just that - over 154 nights of unforgettable experiences where guests will travel to the far-flung reaches of the globe. Our World Cruise guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of our all-suite, all-balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions that provide every luxury.”

Renowned for unrivaled immersion in some of the world’s most remarkable destinations, Regent has curated unforgettable experiences on land with 431 free shore excursions and 16 in-port overnight stays for extended exploration in fascinating locales Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Darwin, Australia; and Walvis Bay, Namibia. Additionally, three shoreside excursions – A Taste of History at the Battleship Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii; Across the Archipelago Dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali, Indonesia; and Passport to Portuguese Flavor at Convento do Beato in Lisbon – offer even deeper cultural exploration.

The itinerary also provides access to 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Monastery of Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve from Praslin, Seychelles; Robben Island from Cape Town, South Africa; and the Great Barrier Reef from Cairns, Australia.

Before boarding Seven Seas Mariner, guests will kick off their round-the-world adventure with a one-night stay in a luxury hotel in vibrant Miami, Florida, and an exclusive pre-cruise gala event.

Regent’s exclusive World Cruises have bespoke amenities, including first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited valet laundry including dry cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, a commemorative gift, and more. Additional amenities include onboard medical services and a comprehensive visa package allowing guests to travel with complete peace of mind. Personalized service, exquisite cuisine in elegant restaurants, premium beverages in sophisticated bars and lounges, and incredible entertainment complete the unrivaled experience that Regent is famous for.

Fares for the 154-night voyage start from $94,999 per guest for a luxurious Deluxe Veranda Suite and $266,499 for the indulgent and lavish Master Suite.

The 2026 World Cruise opens for reservations on March 22, 2023, but guests can pre-register from March 13 by calling 1.844.4.REGENT, or by visiting RSSC.com/2026-World-Cruise where more information and an enticing 2026 World Cruise video can be found.

2026 World Cruise by Numbers:

39,722 nautical miles

431 FREE shore excursions

77 ports of call

47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

41 countries

16 overnight stays

15 seas, straits, gulfs, bays, and channels cruised

6 continents

3 oceans

3 new ports of call visited

Three NEW Shoreside Experiences, exclusively for 2026 World Cruise guests:

A Taste of History at the Battleship Missouri

January 31, 2026 – Honolulu, Hawaii

Tour the historic Battleship Missouri on an exclusive shoreside experience where guests will see, feel, and learn about the monumental events “Mighty Mo” endured, from the official surrender of Japan in World War II until today. While aboard, guests may savor the culture of these vibrant islands with traditional fare that includes unique tropical dishes enhanced over the years by various and flavorful influences.

Across the Archipelago Dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana

March 23, 2026 – Bali, Indonesia

Bali is known for its natural beauty, and Garuda Wisnu Kencana does not disappoint. Experience the magic of this breathtaking park at an unforgettable World Cruise dining event in Lotus Pond. Surrounded by rock walls adorned by lush foliage, guests will experience a sensory journey across the archipelago through live performances alongside an array of culinary delights sampling the incredible cultures that coincide in this stunning destination.

Passport to Portuguese Flavor at Convento do Beato

June 1, 2026 – Lisbon, Portugal

Feel the rhythms and taste the beauty of Portugal on this exclusive shoreside event. Guests will move through five different regions of Portugal via their distinctive flavor palates on a culinary journey sampling everything from regional wines to main dishes, local cheeses to produce, and delectable desserts. And for the perfect pairing in this beautiful venue, guests will enjoy the sights and sounds of a live Fado performance throughout the evening.

Seven Seas Mariner

Seven Seas Mariner is the world’s first all-suite, all-balcony luxury cruise ship. It exudes a sleek, spacious, and contemporary interior décor featuring Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and modern artwork. The ship’s 459 crew members provide highly personalized service to her 696 guests.

Four beautifully designed restaurants feature exquisite fine dining, including a classic steakhouse, modern French cuisine, authentic Italian dishes, and a uniquely customizable menu in Compass Rose. A convivial atmosphere permeates Seven Seas Mariner’s public spaces, including four chic bars and lounges, perfect for unwinding after an exhilarating day of exploring.

The ship’s elegantly appointed suites feature Elite Slumber™ Beds, framed by plush, padded leather headboards and sitting areas with comfortable sofas, accent tables and artwork. All suites feature private balconies and oversized, marble-accented bathrooms with L’Occitane® or Guerlain amenities.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading?luxury?cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for 30 years. Carrying no more than 746 guests,?the line’s spacious and?stylish?ships?-?Seven Seas Explorer®,?Seven Seas Mariner®,?Seven Seas Navigator®,?Seven Seas Splendor®,?Seven Seas Voyager®?and from?2023?Seven Seas Grandeur™?- form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more?than 500 immersive destinations globally.?Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy?sumptuous?all-suite accommodations,?nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, and highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas?and?expansive outdoor?spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the?only all-inclusive cruise line.?Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access,?free valet laundry,?gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

For more?information, please visit?RSSC.com, call 1.844.873.2381 or contact a professional travel advisor.

