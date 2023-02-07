Regent Seven Seas & Fincantieri Float Seven Seas Grandeur™

Regent Grandeur at Fincantieri Shipyard

The culmination of a 30-year "Heritage of Perfection"

Seven Seas Grandeur™ was floated from the building dry dock on January 26, 2023, marking a major construction milestone. Luxury travelers can see the moment the traditional good luck champagne bottle was shattered against her hull during the float-out ceremony here.

“While our new ships are always highly anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur has proven to be so popular, we had to create an additional sailing for her inaugural season,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The incredible reception for Seven Seas Grandeur is a testament not only to the strong demand for luxury cruising but also for Regent’s position as the leader in this space with every luxury included, unmatched hospitality, and unrivaled space at sea. We are excited and immensely proud to welcome guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur later this year.”

Orsinja Myshku, Senior Controller of Ancona shipyard’s Economic Administration and Control Office, served as madrina of the ceremony, cutting a ribbon following a prayer by the shipyard chaplain. The dry dock of Seven Seas Grandeur was then flooded, officially completing the ceremony. The event was attended by Regent’s Senior Director of Sales, EMEA, Gabriella Fonzo who thanked Fincantieri for their partnership and collaboration.

Regent’s sixth ship and the latest addition to The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™, Seven Seas Grandeur will set sail in November 2023, cruising 18 incredible voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, as well as two fascinating transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights in length. The inaugural voyage collection includes a new maiden sailing – added due to strong demand – which spends seven nights discovering the Adriatic and Western Mediterranean from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Barcelona, Spain.

Now afloat at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy, final-stage construction on Seven Seas Grandeur will focus on her lavish suites, elegant lounges, and exquisite restaurants that will all embody Regent’s Heritage of Perfection.

About Seven Seas Grandeur

Inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, Seven Seas Grandeur will exemplify Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Heritage of Perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine, and transformative experiences for guests as soon as they step on board. With a gross tonnage of 55,500 and only 746 guests, Seven Seas Grandeur will provide among the highest space and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry.

Designed by the award-winning Studio DADO, her refined style, matchless elegance, and breathtaking beauty will exceed the expectations of discerning travelers. On board, guests will find restaurants Prime 7, Chartreuse, and a captivatingly reimagined design for signature restaurant Compass Rose. From the palatial, $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, to the contemporary, yet timeless, Distinctive Suites, to the beautifully appointed Spacious Suites, Seven Seas Grandeur features 15 stunning accommodation categories. Seven Seas Grandeur will also be home to a multi-million-dollar art collection, the Pièce de Résistance of which will be a custom-designed masterpiece - Journey in Jewels - the first Fabergé Egg to permanently reside at sea.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for 30 years. Carrying no more than 746 guests, the line’s spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 500 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

