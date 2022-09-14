Recruit Qualified Candidates at Cal Maritime's Fall Career Fair

California Maritime Academy invites you to join our fall career fair, "Futures Ashore," on October 11. The registration fee is $100 per company.

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 09:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Main Campus Quad, RAIN OR SHINE

Who’s invited? Government, Non-Profits, Grad Schools & Community Partners

Talk with students about your organization, jobs/volunteer work/graduate school opportunities, and accept résumés. Conduct on-the-spot interviews at your table or schedule interview candidates at a later date.



Who are we and what programs do we offer?

CSU Maritime Academy is a specialized campus of the California State University system. We offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Oceanography, Marine Transportation, Business Administration, Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. We also offer a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies and Maritime Affairs. We offer minors in Business Administration, Global Studies and Maritime Affairs, Law, Marine Science, and Naval Science. Cal Maritime also offers a Master of Science in Transportation and Engineering Management. We educate and train managers, engineers, and officers for our nation's maritime industries and businesses. The Fall Career Expo is targeted for our shoreside/land-based majors.



What graduate degree programs / career paths do our students seek?

We prepare students for successful careers in Oceanography, International Business Logistics, Maritime Policy, Homeland Security, Environmental Policy, International Relations, Maritime Law, Engineering Design, Naval Architecture, Systems Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, other maritime and transportation industries, and in fields that are increasingly global in nature.



Why are we unique?

We offer an integrative education combining classroom instruction, hands-on experience, professional development, co-ops with academic internships, as well as a two-month international training cruise aboard our Training Ship GOLDEN BEAR. Another unique aspect is work community engagement, where cadets are encouraged to volunteer and give back to the local community.

We welcome you to our campus. We look forward to meeting you.

Event details:

Recruitment Table – Space is limited; register your company early. Your booth will include a 6ft table, 2 chairs, and a company sign.

Parking – is limited; we encourage recruiters to carpool.

Lunch – is available for purchase in the Cal Maritime Market Place or Bistro on campus.

Shipping – If shipping in advance, packages/materials must arrive no later than Wednesday, October 5th. Please ship materials to:

2022 Fall Career Expo

California State University Maritime Academy

200 Maritime Academy Drive

Vallejo, CA 94590

Registration Fee – The registration fee for the Fall Career Expo is $100.

Sponsorship – This opportunity is designed to provide maximum exposure for your company. Recognition will be in the form of additional advertisement in the Career Fair program. For an additional $500, the Gold Sponsorship includes two premium parking spaces. For an additional $250, the Blue Sponsorship includes one premium parking space.

Deadline – Registration form and payment ($100) must be received by Friday, September 30th to secure your booth. To register, click here. Following the submission of the form, a link will be provided to complete credit card payment.

For more information, please visit https://www.csum.edu/career-center/career-services-events/career-fair-registration.html

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.