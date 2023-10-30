Record Attendance Highlights ABS Leadership in China

[By: ABS]

More than 75 chief executives of Chinese shipping and shipbuilding companies attended the annual ABS Greater China National Committee to learn more about the future of maritime technologies, sustainability services, market trends and regulations.

ABS is the classification leader in the Greater China orderbook, securing the number one position for new contracts. Committee members heard from ABS President and COO John McDonald, who provided a business report, including how the ABS fleet had grown to 285 million gross tons, with more than 11,400 assets.

“Shipyards, owners and builders in China are succeeding in implementing energy-efficient technologies to meet global decarbonization targets. As a leader in classification in Greater China, ABS offers comprehensive solutions for the marine and offshore industries by supporting our clients here with dedicated engineering and survey operations teams. Our committee is an important part of this support and a powerful resource comprised of influential leaders from around the country,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“The epoch topics of safety, innovation and green energy will never change. To achieve the great goal of a sustainable future will require all the companies in the industrial chain to build consensus and work together,” said Captain Xie Chun-Lin, ABS Greater China National Committee Chairman.

Committee members were briefed on the latest developments in the dynamic regulatory environment and given a detailed breakdown of the industry’s sustainability challenges and ABS’ services for the industry.

They were given a glimpse of current market trends and transformational technologies such as renewable power sources, carbon capture and pioneering developments in the field of digital class.

The committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.