RApport 2600 Tug Hayden Grace Delivered to Bay-Houston Towing

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that the RApport 2600 tug Hayden Grace was successfully delivered to Bay-Houston Towing Co. and started her commitments in Galveston, Texas in November. The newly completed RApport series tug was constructed at Master Boat Builders Inc. of Coden, Alabama. Three vessels of this type have been ordered by Bay Houston Towing.

The RApport 2600 is the first in her series of vessels for Bay Houston Towing and takes some design cues from previously completed Z-Tech® tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. The design team and the client worked seamlessly addressing operational challenges the vessel would face. Main features of this latest RApport design include compact size and shallow draft allowing it to operate in more confined waterways than previous Z-Tech® vessels, as well as a special styled deckhouse.

Particulars of Hayden Grace are:

Length Overall: 85’

Beam, moulded: 38’-6”

Depth, moulded: 16’-7 ¾”

Gross Tonnage:

ITC: < 400

US Regulatory: < 200

The tug was designed and constructed to comply with all applicable Rules and Regulations of:

ABS ?A1 Towing Service, ? AMS, and USCG Sub-Chapter M

Tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel oil: ~35,000 GAL

Potable water: 4,200 GAL

Sea trial results showed Hayden Grace met all requirements to the design:

Bollard pull, ahead: 52.5 MT

Free running speed, ahead: 12.5 knots

The customized general layout of the tug represents more than a decade of cooperation by Robert Allan Ltd. naval architects and the owners. The Master and Chief Engineer’s cabin, along with the galley and mess, are located on the main deck, while two cabins for four crew members are located on the lower deck.

The main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Caterpillar 3512E, EPA Tier 4 certified diesel engines, each rated 2,213 bHP at 1,600 rpm, and driving a Schottel SRP 430FP Z-drive unit with Ø2200 propeller.

The electrical plant consists of two identical John Deere 4045AFM85 diesel gensets, each with a power output of 99 ekW 480V, 3-Phase, 60 Hz.

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of one tier of 36” OD x 18” ID cylindrical fender at the main deck level; a 20” x 18” W-fender below the cylindrical fender and along the sheer lines of the main deck; and 18” OD x 9” ID cylindrical fendering at the stern.

For more information on the RApport 2600 or any other vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact: [email protected].

