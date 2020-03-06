Radio Holland and Sperry Sign Gyrocompass Distribution Agreement

L to R, sitting: Jan Jacob Plomp, CFO Radio Holland, James Collett, Managing Director Sperry Marine. Standing: Jan T. Hansen, Business Development Director Sperry Marine; Hugo Abrahamse, Global Procurement Manager Radio Holland Group. By The Maritime Executive 03-03-2020 09:34:00

Radio Holland and Sperry Marine recently signed a Global Gyrocompass Distribution Agreement with respect to the Sperry Marine’s market leading CompassNet Heading Management System, which includes the NAVIGAT 100 and NAVIGAT 200 spinning mass gyros and the NAVIGAT 2500 and NAVIGAT 3500 Fibre-Optic Gyrocompasses.



The global agreement enables Radio Holland offices around the world to sell Sperry Marine’s gyro compass systems, and, in addition, a great many Radio Holland offices to install, commission and service the respective equipment.



Sperry Marine, (C. Plath) as a renowned OEM brand in the global maritime industry, provides simple and cost-effective refit solutions of existing and aging systems, which have passed their Manufacturer Service Discontinuance date, on board vessels around the world.

Worldwide maintenance

The CompassNet heading management system combines the latest technology with quality and a competitive price, as well as efficiency in installation and maintenance and low lifecycle cost. Radio Holland technicians worldwide maintain and service gyrocompass systems of various brands every week, there are also many RH #viewfromthebridge LinkedIn posts on gyrocompasses services on board.



Paul Smulders of Radio Holland: “Sperry’s quality gyrocompass products and the reliable expertise in installation and maintenance 24/7 along the shipping routes is a great combination. We are happy to partner with Sperry Marine for their gyro compass systems.”



James Collett, MD of Sperry Marine: “The partnership between Sperry Marine and Radio Holland is a powerful value proposition; combining great products and service to the benefit of our customers.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.