QualiTech Environmental, Inc. Announces New Latin Office in Lima

[By: QualiTech]

QualiTech Environmental, Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, is excited to announce the opening of its Latin American office located in Lima, Peru. The QualiTech Environmental team will be operating as QualiTech Ambiental LATAM out of its Lima office to provide equipment and services throughout the Latin American region.

The QualiTech Environmental team will focus on customer needs in the emergency response market in Latin America. This will include response capabilities for growing its offshore market in areas such as Suriname, Colombia and Guyana. The in-region team consists of Director Erick Monge and Project Manager Sebastian Dumler. Both are greatly experienced within the region’s oil spill industry and response, which will broaden the company’s reach to both Central and Latin America.

“We are excited to expand our services and bring world-class service to the Latin American region,” said QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “We look forward to seeing our team’s international innovation and expediency, as this experienced team will have more immediately accessible resources and equipment located in South America.”

The in-region team brings more than 25 years of experience backed by the QualiTech Environmental team with more than 150 years of experience in the emergency response industry.

Dumler, a Lima native, is an environmental engineer who has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than five years. He is experienced in oil spill response equipment and services, training and environmental remediation projects.

Monge has worked in the oil and gas and marine industry for more than 20 years. He has been instrumental in the development of the region's response capabilities that exist today. Monge’s experience has allowed him to assist local companies and authorities to improve their response capabilities.

QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.

