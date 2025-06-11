Video: Russia Claims Attack on Ukrainian Base on Black Sea Jackup Rig



The Tavrida jackup rig located in the Black Sea near Snake Island is reported to have again come under attack. Purported Russian social media accounts announced what they called a successful attack using supersonic cruise missiles fired from bombers at the platform which has been repeatedly targeted during the war.

Tavrida was built in 1995 by Ukraine's JSC Kherson shipyard. It was positioned as part of the Ukrainian field in the Black Sea with reports it is over 7,000 gross tons and 81 meters (265 feet) in length. It however has not operated in a decade. Russia took control of the platform during the annexation of Crimea in 2014 along with other energy assets in the Black Sea.

Early in the war, Ukraine targeted the platform in a series of attacks reported in 2022 and then in 2023 reclaimed the platform. Reports accused the Russians of having converted the platforms with electronic listening devices and other equipment.

Russia is now accusing Ukraine of doing the same with the platform, making it a base of operations to be used against Crimea. Russia alleges Ukraine was using Tavrida as a command post for its drones and other electronic warfare. They also claim it was being used as a refueling and staging point for drones and unmanned vessels attacking ports and other sites in Crimea.

Footage has emerged of a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile strike on the "Tavrida" self-elevating drilling platform in the Black Sea during attacks conducted on June 9, 2025.



Russian military sources claim the facility housed Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) personnel and… pic.twitter.com/rwEWvh7YAS — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) June 10, 2025

The video posted online claims that Russia launched an anti-ship cruise missile from a TU-22M3 bomber, the same class of plane attacked by Ukraine in the surprise drone assault. The video is purported to show the missile striking Tavrida and causing additional damage. The reports said four additional missiles were fired at nearby targets including Snake Island.

Ukraine, of course, denies it was using the jackup rig or any of the sites in the Black Sea as a base. Reports in 2022 said Tarvida was damaged including a large hole in its helicopter pad by the prior attacks.

Russia has been stepping up its assault on Ukraine in part in retaliation for the attack on the bombers. The port complex in the Odesa region has been reported to be under attack as well as Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

