Iran Stops Fuel Smugglers as UKMTO Warns Tensions are High in the Region



Iran’s official news agencies are reporting a further crackdown on fuel smugglers operating in the Gulf saying that it stopped four vessels on Tuesday, June 10. The reports came as the UK Maritime Trade Operations monitoring operation for the region said it had been made aware of increased tensions within the region.

Iran is well-known for its low fuel prices. The government subsidizes the fuel price to aid the citizens, but it also creates a strong opportunity for smuggling into neighboring countries that have much higher fuel prices. The Iranians regularly report efforts to stop the smuggling and apprehend operations.

The Mehr News Agency is citing a statement from the prosecutor of Minab County in Hormozgan Province, Ebrahim Taheri, which said the operation was carried out by naval patrol officers, supported by a marine commando unit.

During the operation, they reported stopping and searching suspect vessels. A total of four were apprehended and they discovered and confiscated thousands of liters of fuel. They said they located large fuel containers hidden on the vessels.

The vessels were handed over to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC). The individuals face jail sentences. In April, Iran reported that the captains of two vessels, along with two “deputies” from one of the vessels were each sentenced to five years in jail. A fine of more than $5 million was also ordered.

The UKMTO Ops Centre also posted an advisory today warning of the increased tensions, which it said “could lead to an escalation of military activity having a direct impact on mariners.” It advised vessels to transit the region including the Arabian (Persian) Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Straits of Hormuz with caution.

The tensions came as the United States and Iran appear to be at a stalemate in the nuclear talks. Donald Trump speaking to the media on Tuesday, June 10, accused Iran of becoming “much more aggressive” and said the terms were not acceptable. Iran’s media writes that a deal is still possible if the U.S. will accept commercial levels of nuclear enrichment. It announced it would be presenting the U.S. with new terms.