Purus Orders 2 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-Sized Gas Carriers

[By: Purus]

Purus has placed an order for two 45,000 cbm dual fuel ammonia-ready medium-sized gas carriers (MGC) from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The vessels will deliver in 2027.

Upon delivery, Purus will operate one of the largest ammonia transport fleets globally with 9 vessels. The fleet consists of three 40,000 cbm MGCs currently in operation, along with four additional 45,000 cbm MGCs set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. Notably, one of our MGCs has already successfully completed a ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia, showcasing our operational capabilities.

The new vessels will be equipped with an innovative cargo handling system designed for maximum flexibility and efficiency, enabling faster loading and unloading processes. This will significantly reduce turnaround times in port, saving customers both time and money.

This order underscores Purus’s commitment to the sustainable and efficient transportation of ammonia.

Our ongoing Purus-Bluewater initiative to provide Clean Energy Floating Storage and Offloading (“Clean Energy FSO”) Solutions for low-carbon ammonia, clean hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), further positions the company as a leader in the global shift towards clean energy transport and storage solutions.