Purify Fuel’s On-Demand Marine Webinar Available

Peter Lindsey, Vice President- Marine, Purify Fuel Inc. By The Maritime Executive 09-04-2020 08:03:58

Purify Fuel, Inc. -- a nanotechnology fuel additive producer proven to reduce emissions, increase power and lower costs— hosted its first marine webinar addressing the challenges being faced by the marine industry. Entitled “Mitigating Pain Points in the Tug and Towing Industry”, the webinar was held on August 13th and is available on-demand Tug and Towing Industry Webinar.

Speakers included Caitlyn Stewart of American Waterways Operators, Kierstan Carlson of Blank Rome LLP, Bryan Chaisson of NRE Power Systems, Inc. and John Carroll. Their discussion ranged from current challenges, to compliance with existing regulation and anticipation of new EPA requirements. Purify Fuel offered mitigation through its fuel additive, nanO2 Combustion

Catalyst which reduces emissions, increased fuel efficiency, and saves operators money.

“This webinar is a tremendous resource for tug and towboat operators who want to stay current with the changing waterscape of today’s regulatory environment,” stated Peter Lindsey, Vice President, Marine for Purify Fuel. “Purify Fuel stands as a partner with the industry to help achieve operating, environmental and financial goals.”

