Puget LNG Joins Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF)

Puget Sound Energy's Tacoma LNG terminal under construction (Puget LNG) By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 02:36:00

Puget LNG recently joined The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) as its 150th worldwide member.

Puget LNG is already moving ahead to help create a better energy future with the construction of the Tacoma LNG Facility, which is expected to be operational in 2021. Once completed the facility will deliver the cleanest fuel choice possible today for shipping in the Puget Sound region, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“The knowledge and experience that is provided by the SGMF will be of great value to us as we prepare to fuel our first ship in 2021,” said Jonathan Harris, the Senior Business Development Manager at Puget LNG. “We look forward to sharing our expertise and implementation of industry best practices and standards through our participation in this organization.”

Puget LNG is positioned to be a key supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Pacific Northwest with its facility located in the Port of Tacoma. The facility will provide a cleaner fuel alternative to our key customer, TOTE Maritime Alaska, which will fuel their vessels with LNG. Puget LNG is focused on providing customers with a safe, reliable and economic source of LNG for transportation. The plant’s Port of Tacoma location serves as an efficient location for LNG-fueled ships.

The facility will have a shared function, providing LNG for Puget LNG’s commercial transportation customers and also providing necessary domestic supply back up for Puget Sound Energy’s natural gas customers (residential, commercial and industrial).

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.