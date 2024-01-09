Proven MAN EGR Incentivizes Continuous ME-GA Engine Orders

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the major Japanese shipping company and among the world’s largest owners and operators of LNG carriers, has ordered 4 × 2 × 5G70ME-GA Mk. 10.5 engines in connection with the construction of 4 × 174,000 cbm. LNG carriers. All eight engines will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRBP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) emissions-reduction technology.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment. Demand for the engine has been continuously strong since its introduction, especially due to its accompaniment by our self-developed EGR system that comes proven by more than a decade of in-service, operational experience and optimisation.”

Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We have now logged more than 278 ME-GA engine orders since May 2021. Of these, seven vessels have already entered service with a total of 14 ME-GA engines on board. We have obtained ME-GA engine orders from both Korean and Chinese shipyards, but this is the first order from this prominent owner and we are thankful for NYK’s trust in our product. We have a strong and long-lasting relationship with NYK and are happy to now count it among our ME-GA customers.”

About ME-GA

The MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at LNG carriers that are able to use ‘boil-off’ gas as a source of fuel.

Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system that delivers safe and reliable operation.

The ME-GA furthermore features minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. It joins the well-established ME-GI Diesel-cycle engine in MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke-engine portfolio, which now offers both low- and high-pressure, dual-fuel solutions for operation on LNG.

About EGR

MAN Energy Solutions’ EGR reduces methane-slip emissions compared to first-generation, Otto-cycle engines without EGR.

EGR enables the significant reduction of methane slip, while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil operation. Ultimately, EGR actively reduces emissions and improves efficiency in both Tier II and Tier III.

MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR system began development more than a decade ago and was applied to a commercial project for the first time in 2013. Initially focused on achieving NOx Tier III compliance, the system has since matured into a robust, engine-tuning tool that today has accumulated orders for more than 278 engines.