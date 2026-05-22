Presidential Message on National Maritime Day

[By The White House]

For over two and a half centuries, the dedicated members of the United States Merchant Marine have powered our economy, secured our commerce, and defended American interests at home and abroad. Today, we honor the brave Mariners who have borne our Nation’s strength across the seas, and we recommit to restoring and expanding America’s maritime dominance.

The Merchant Marine has played an indispensable role in defending and advancing American interests since the earliest days of our Republic. During the Revolutionary War, Merchant Mariners defied enemy blockades, captured British vessels, and delivered critical supplies that fueled the Continental Army’s righteous pursuit of liberty. Their unwavering courage and selfless sacrifices helped secure the Independence of our young Republic, and they never wavered in standing firm for our Nation in the centuries since. In World War II, the Merchant Marine played a decisive role in transporting troops, fuel, and vital war material across perilouswaters. Facing relentless enemy attacks and massive casualties, these patriots triumphantlypersevered and helped ensure victory in our fight against tyranny. Whenever our Nation has been called to action—whether in war or in peace—the United States Merchant Marine has answered with unmatched resolve, carrying the strength and prosperity of America across every ocean in the world.

Today, that mission is more vital than ever before. Merchant Mariners move the goods that stock our shelves, fuel our industries, and supply our Armed Forces around the globe. Their work strengthens our economy and supports our national security, which is why my Administration is proudly restoring America’s maritime strength. Last year, I signed an Executive Order to expandour shipbuilding capacity, strengthen our maritime workforce, protect our industrial base, and ensure America’s shipping capabilities can support both military operations and economic independence. As a result of these decisive actions, our Nation is securing unprecedented investments in port and maritime infrastructure, boosting American industry, driving economic growth, and protecting our national security.

Today, we pay tribute to the men and women of the United States Merchant Marine, whose steadfast service has sustained our Nation through its greatest trials and carried our prosperity to new heights. As we celebrate 250 glorious years of American Independence, we renew our commitment to strengthening our maritime power and ensuring that America is the mostdominant force upon the oceans for generations to come.