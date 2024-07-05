Powering the Future: GMCG & ARCHE Energy Forge Path in Offshore Wind

[By: Global Maritime Consultants Group]

Global Maritime Consultants Group (GMCG), a Global leader in engineering and consultancy, and ARCHE Energy, a prominent player in Australia’s energy sector, proudly announces a strategic partnership. This collaboration is aiming to revolutionize Australia’s offshore wind energy sector, with emphasis on innovation, quality, and comprehensive service delivery.

“Our partnership is driven by a shared goal: to combine GMCG’s global expertise in marine and energy sector with ARCHE Energy’s deep knowledge of Australia’s energy sector,” said Nandlal Aher, Group Head of Engineering, Offshore and Project Management at GMCG. “Together, we will deliver a wide range of services—from strategic consulting to technical implementation—tailored specifically to the needs of Australia’s offshore wind projects. This strategic alliance promises to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, setting new standards for the industry.”

In the dynamic landscape of Australia’s energy sector, our partnership is uniquely positioned to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients. “By leveraging our combined capabilities, we are not only addressing current challenges but also anticipating future trends and opportunities,” remarked Andrew Murdoch, Founder and CEO at ARCHE Energy. “Our collaboration will introduce advanced solutions that cater to the specific requirements of offshore wind energy projects in Australia, ensuring alignment with international standards and regulatory demands.”

A Vision for Long-Term Growth and Excellence

Our long-term vision includes expanding service offerings, solidifying market presence, and continually fostering innovation. “Adherence to international standards is not just a requirement but a commitment for us,” asserts Nandlal Aher, Group Head of Engineering, Offshore and Project Management at GMCG. “In every project and operation, we pledge to uphold the highest levels of quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. As we embark on this journey, our clients remain our central focus.”

This partnership is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental stewardship, with a firm commitment to excellence and compliance in all operations. This collaboration signifies an enhanced capacity to support your success and contribute to the growth of ARCHE Energy’s offshore wind energy sector.

Join us at the Australia Wind Energy 2024 Expo in Melbourne. To celebrate our newly announced strategic partnership, ARCHE Energy and Global Maritime Consultants Group (GMCG) will host an intimate gathering at the Melbourne Cellar Door, South Wharf. This venue is just a 5-minute walk along the Yarra River from the conference venue. Join us from 5 PM to 7 PM to discuss the needs of Australian stakeholders and to answer any questions about our technical-commercial project development services.

RSVP for free here: RSVP Now