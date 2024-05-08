Posidonia 2024 Unveils Comprehensive Conference Programme

[By: Posidonia

Posidonia 2024, the world's most prestigious shipping exhibition, is set to commence from June 3rd to 7th at the Athens Metropolitan Expo for a week packed with more than 65 thought provoking and informative seminars and conferences where a strong line-up of prominent industry leaders and decision makers will cover a spectrum of critical topics shaping the future of shipping.

With Posidonia known as the Home of Shipping, the “TradeWinds Shipowners Forum” once again is expected to attract much of the attention. This year the forum will delve into the roles of shipowners, charterers, financiers, and regulators in fostering a new paradigm against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, economic flux, and climate crisis considerations. Distinguished leaders such as Katerina Bodouroglou, Dr John Coustas, Angeliki Frangou, Evangelos Marinakis, Leon Patitsas, Charis Plakantonaki, Alexander Saverys, Mikael Skov, Dr Nikolas Tsakos, Harry Vafias, Chris Wiernicki and others will explore the push for cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly fuels in relation to the need of shipping companies to maintain robust financial health. The forum will also enjoy an exclusive session featuring Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill Ocean Transportation.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, the “HELMEPA Conference” will delve into sustainability and climate issues impacting the industry. Top experts will discuss the impact of climate change on maritime operations, fostering awareness and strategies for sustainability. The conference will feature a high-level panel discussion -exclusively for shipowners- to explore the multifaceted impacts of climate change on global shipping, covering both operational challenges and financial implications fostering awareness and igniting actionable strategies for resilience and sustainability.

Sustainability will be the focus during the “Greener Shipping Summit 2024”. Under the theme “New Technologies and Education”, the day-long summit, organised by Newsfront/Naftiliaki and supported by MARTECMA (Marine Technical Managers Association), will host panel discussions focusing on managing the next generation of ships, education for the future of shipping and green shipping technology. Prominent figures including Dimitris Fafalios, Panos Kourkountis, David Taylor, Dimitris Fokas, Venetia Kallipolitou, Panos Zachariadis and others will contribute their insights on a wide range of topics spanning technology, jobs, energy transition, digitalisation, training and education onboard, Artificial Intelligence as threat and tool of marine education, energy-efficient new and second-hand vessels, carbon capture and many more.

The 9th Maritime Leaders’ Summit, organised by Capital Link, yet another high-profile event under the auspices of Posidonia, will be titled ‘Dashing Ahead - Leadership in Action’. This year’s Maritime Leaders’ Summit will provide invaluable insights into critical industry topics and highlight the sector's impact on the global economy. In partnership with ABS (American Bureau of Shipping), the summit anticipates a record turnout of industry leaders, including prominent Greek and international shipowners. Critical industry topics will be tabled about the sector's profound impact on the global economy and trade dynamics which underpin the thought leadership that shapes the discourse and direction of the industry.

And with the recent geopolitical upheavals in key shipping routes, supply chain disruptions, port bottlenecks and safety concerns, the “Marine Insurance Greece Conference” is expected to attract many delegates to Athens also the week before Posidonia, providing the platform where brokers, insurers and industry experts will discuss the latest trends and challenges in marine insurance affecting the region. The welcome party is sponsored by Polygreen S.A., a leading provider of environmentally sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.

Other key events include the “Challenges by Japan” seminar, which will focus on greenhouse gas reduction measures and alternative fuels towards decarbonization, organised by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association, and the 4 th Trading in U.S. Waters Seminar “Future Trends & Innovations in the Maritime Sector”, which will discuss the geopolitical developments impacting global shipping, and explore future trends and innovations in the maritime sector, including digitalisation and decarbonisation. The US Seminar is organised by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmChamGR), the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), the U.S. Embassy in Athens with the support of the Int’l Propeller Club of the United States, Int’l Port of Piraeus, and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping - Maritime Hellas Shipping Cluster. Also, a “SHARK TANK: Competition of Innovative U.S. Maritime Technologies” will be held during the Posidonia week and the judge panel includes many prominent officials and industry leaders, including George J. Tsunis, U.S Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, George Pateras, President, Hellenic Chamber of Shipping & Deputy Chairman, Contships Management Inc., Costis Frangoulis, President, International Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus & CEO, Franman, Panos Xenokostas, President & CEO, ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group & President, Hellenic Shipyards Association, Semiramis Paliou, CEO, Diana Shipping & Chairperson, HELMEPA & INTERMEPA, and others.

Another official participation will be the “4 th Korean-Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum”, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE). This event serves as a platform for esteemed experts and businesspeople from both Korea and Greece to engage in fruitful discussions regarding maritime and shipping policies and the latest advancements in eco- friendly shipping and shipbuilding technologies.

Posidonia 2024 delegates will also get updates on the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) at a seminar that will provide insights into the inclusion of the maritime sector in the EU ETS and its implications for shipowners. Macquarie Group, a global financial services provider, has been an active participant in the EU ETS for more than a decade and will host the event.

Nuclear Energy in Maritime, a presentation of Fission and Fusion is the title of the seminar organised by the Greek Branch of SNAME. It will explore if nuclear energy is a viable and possible option for ships. The panel will include the CEOs of Fliber (pioneer of Molten Salt Reactor Technology) and nT-tao (compact fusion power) as well as major shipowners, discussing if nuclear power is the way forward.

Crew management will be in the spotlight at the Crew Insights @ Posidonia 2024 conference, organised by Kyvernitis Leading Travel Companies. The event will focus specifically on the facets of managing crew needs and HR within the shipping industry and is designed to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss and exchange ideas that will chart the future of crew management. The conference will feature three targeted panel discussions over the course of an afternoon, each packed with insights from some of the most esteemed professionals in the industry.

Staying in Europe, the “POLAND – Thinking out of the box about the maritime industry”, organised by the Polish Embassy, will cover thematic blocks such as Polish seaports, renewable energy, shipbuilding and maritime logistics, showcasing the country’s role in the maritime industry. The seminar is organised in cooperation with the Polish Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Infrastructure, Economic Development, and Technology.

Experts and market participants will convene to discuss the impact of geopolitics, changing trade dynamics, and energy transition on shipping markets at the “S&P Global Commodity Insights Forum”. They will focus on issues around the increased geopolitical tensions and their impact on commodity trade dynamics and freight markets.

During the three sessions of the “UES: The Ferry Experience” series of seminars, participants will focus on enhancing the passenger and operator experiences in ferry travel, featuring insights into seating design and operational considerations. UES, a leading provider of ferry seating solutions, will showcase its latest innovations and success stories.

With such a robust and diverse programme of knowledge-sharing events, Posidonia 2024 promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, fostering dialogue and innovation to propel the shipping industry towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the global maritime community. Posidonia 2024 is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.