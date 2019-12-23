Poseidon Med II Builds the First SBBT in the Mediterranean Region

The Semi-Ballastable Barge Transporter (SBBT) is officially underway at the ROSETTI MARINO Spa shipyard of Ravenna, as part of the European co-financed Poseidon Med II project, and due for delivery in 2020. The SBBT, with a load capacity of 4,000 m3 of LNG and 1,000 m3 of Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), will mainly operate in the North-Adriatic Sea, being the first vessel of this innovative type in the Mediterranean region to be used for bunkering.

Poseidon Med II partner, CMV PANFIDO & C. S.r.l., has assigned the design of this innovative vessel to the Iberian SENER engineering and technology company, which has years of experience with LNG conceptual design.

The SBBT vehicle consists of a non-propelled Pontoon for the supply of LNG and MDO with a three knots pull force and a Dual Tug as a power unit with a dual-fuel Niigata engine (LNG & MDO) with a bollard pull of 65 tonnes-force. The dual tug will have an overall length of 37 meters and will be coupled to a Cargo Unit for bunkers of the main dimensions of about 86.40 x 26.70 meters.

George Polychroniou, Executive Director Strategy & Business Development/ DEPA S.A and Project Leader of PMII, commented: “An important Poseidon Med II milestone, the SBBT prototype vessel has been assigned for construction. Poseidon Med II has laid foundation for further establishment of LNG in Eastern Mediterranean with the construction of new bunkering vessels in the region.”

What is Poseidon Med II project?

Poseidon Med II project is a practical roadmap which aims to bring about the wide adoption of LNG as a safe, environmentally efficient and viable alternative fuel for shipping and help the East Mediterranean marine transportation propel towards a low-carbon future. The project, which is co-funded by the European Union, involves three countries Greece, Italy and Cyprus, six European ports (Piraeus, Patras, Lemesos, Venice, Heraklion, Igoumenitsa) as well as the Revithoussa LNG terminal. The project brings together top experts from the marine, energy and financial sectors to design an integrated LNG value chain and establish a well-functioning and sustainable LNG market.

Poseidon Med II website: https://www.poseidonmedii.eu/

