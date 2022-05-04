Portuguese Agency Atlantys Celebrates Vessel Tending Milestone

[By; Atlantys]

Cruise and superyacht agency Atlantys is reporting a tending milestone after servicing more than 90 cruise vessel calls in the last 18 months.

The Portuguese company - which delivers bespoke services across the Mid-Atlantic region including mainland Portugal, Azores, Madeira and Cape Verde – has helped support the resurgence of the region’s vibrant cruise sector, following the pandemic.

Atlantys General Manager Andreia Santos said the firm has redoubled efforts throughout the pandemic, strengthening its position as an important player in the Mid-Atlantic market.

Part of Portugal’s recognized and reliable maritime organization - GRUPO ETE – the division benefits from its parent company’s 86 years’ experience, delivering a myriad of services across several territories.

“Atlantys was set up in response to industry demand in the Mid-Atlantic, and despite the pandemic our continued success illustrates the burgeoning appetite for our services," said Ms Santos. "Due to the solid structure and vast experience of our parent company, combined with unparalleled logistical resources, we feel uniquely positioned to plug the gap in the market.”

Atlantys’ has evolved as a spin-off from Navex, a fellow GRUPO ETE company and the largest Portuguese shipping agency, with more than 50-year expertise and know-how in the maritime industry at a global level.

The desire to target new business opportunities is part of Navex's mission, which is fully supported by GRUPO ETE’s board. Alongside its broad range of services fully dedicated to the maritime industry, Navex has been busy supporting and managing enquiries and requirements from cruises and superyachts since 2019, before officially launching its new company brand, Atlantys, in March 2021.

Now active across 27 ports in Portugal and Cape Verde alone, key services include anchorage and berth reservations, customs clearance formalities, yacht fuel bunkering, oils, fresh water and provisioning, marine chandlery services.

Supporting the increase in tourism, one of its main goals is to promote these regions as outstanding destinations, providing distinctive concierge services to ensure cruise guests and crews enjoy a remarkable experience. The firm’s 24/7 ‘round-the-clock’ support by highly skilled teams is designed to ensure a smooth and quick transition in and out of all ports, with customized attendance according to specific needs.

“Atlantys is a growing operation underpinned by a highly skilled team with years’ of industry experience helping assist our clients, making the entire experience easy and stress-free,” added Ms Santos. “We take great pride in delivering the highest quality of cruises and superyachts agency services across stunning and unique locations throughout the mid-Atlantic. Far from ordinary stopovers, these destinations offer a truly unique experience combining culture, luxury, adventure and exquisite beauty.”

As part of its positioning, Atlantys invests in leading luxury Portuguese brands, with whom has formed several strategic partnerships, including Nini Design Center, Atelier Joana Vasconcelos, Maria João Bahia, Vista Alegre and Leitão & Irmãos.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.