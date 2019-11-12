Ports of Auckland Uses Vortex Simulator

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-12 16:09:17

With 600 staff port-wide, and over 860,000 TEU quay moves/year at the terminal, Ports of Auckland Limited is New Zealand’s largest commercial port.

Watch this video from CM Labs Simulations to find out how the terminal uses a Vortex simulator to train operators to production standards 33 percent faster, while ensuring a safer training environment.



