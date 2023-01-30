PortMiami Welcomes New Director

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Hydi Webb as the next Director of PortMiami. Webb served as Deputy Port Director from February 2018 to January 2022 before being tapped as Interim Port Director.

Webb brings nearly 30 years of experience in cruise and cargo management to the world’s largest cruise port, where she has negotiated long-term investment, developed marketing and strategic plans, created international connections, and delivered excellent service to PortMiami and the county, at large. Throughout her career at PortMiami, Webb has held several executive positions, including Manager of Advertising & Public Relations, Manager of Cruise Development, Manager of Business Development, Assistant Director of Business Development and Marketing and Deputy Director.

