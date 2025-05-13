Portchain Reaches 150 Terminals on Its Global Berth Alignment Network

[By: Portchain]

Portchain is proud to announce that 150 container terminals have joined the Portchain Network. These terminals represent over 38% of global container terminal capacity, marking a milestone in the mission to bring predictability, efficiency, and sustainability to global container vessel operations.

Each terminal’s journey to this point has been unique — shaped by local challenges and opportunities, innovative teams, and a shared ambition to advance the shipping industry through collaboration. From first conversations to full implementation, these partnerships have powered smarter berth alignment and helped lay the foundation for Just-In-Time vessel operations at scale.

To recognize this moment and the teams behind it, Portchain will highlight a selection of these journeys over the coming weeks. The goal is to showcase the real-world progress being made across the industry and the many paths to Just-in-Time shipping operations.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the 150 terminals that have joined the Portchain Network,” said Niels Kristiansen, CEO and Co-Founder of Portchain. “This milestone reflects not just growth in adoption, but a growing global commitment to digitization and collaboration across terminals and carriers alike.”

Portchain Connect, launched just three years ago, now facilitates berth alignment between container terminals and shipping lines at scale, enabling faster decisions, better data sharing, and more sustainable port calls.