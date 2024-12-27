Portchain Celebrates New Integration to Automate Schedule Updates

[By: Portchain Connect]

Portchain today announced a successful integration with DP World terminals in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle. This integration automatically updates terminal berth schedules, enabling seamless berth alignment processes with their carrier customers. Additionally, Portchain Connect enhances the quality and speed of their berth alignment through digital handshakes and secure data sharing.

Portchain is excited to partner with DP World to simplify communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. With Portchain Connect, the organisation receives real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, allowing them to respond and counter- propose quickly to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy- to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

"We are excited to continue to work with DP World and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange with their shipping line customers. As our first customer in Oceania, their close collaboration and valuable feedback have been instrumental in our continuous efforts to enhance Portchain Connect." Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder