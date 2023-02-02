Port Tampa Bay's New Tool to Help Cruise Guests Make Most Out Of Time

Port Tampa Bay has released a new tool to help cruise guests make the most of their time in Tampa Bay before and after their cruise. The Port Tampa Bay Cruise App is a web-based platform that directs guests toward points of interest in the area. The app locates restaurants, shops, breweries, and entertainment within walking distance of the port’s three cruise terminals.

Guests can set a timer based on how long they wish to explore and map out a personalized route. The app directs visitors to points of interest near historic Ybor, and the Riverwalk, among other stops. The app also assists guests with cruise parking and does not require a download for use.

“Cruising from Port Tampa Bay has truly become a year-round benefit to the local economy. Cruise guests love to take advantage of the attractions, dining, and shopping that are just steps away from our cruise terminals. We are fortunate to offer this unique benefit to guests, and are happy to support regional tourism and are delighted to continue to support our local business and community,” explained Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO.

Port Tampa Bay homeports six vessels from four cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. This year, Tampa Bay will welcome more than an estimated 1.2 million cruise guests on 260 individual sailings. These visitors pour money into the region’s local economy, through hotel stays, and visiting restaurants, shops, and other area attractions.

“AAA Travel is thrilled to see further development around Port Tampa Bay and we predict another very strong cruise year for Tampa in 2023. The addition of high caliber hotels, shops, restaurants and attractions is fueling tremendous engagement with our members. We see Port Tampa Bay as a unique destination, easy to navigate and allowing travelers to extend their stays way beyond the cruise itself,” explained Julio Soto, AAA Director of Group Product, Operations & Sales.

According to a study by Business Research & Economic Advisors on cruise tourism, a 2,500-passenger cruise vessel with a 1,000-person crew has an economic impact on a homeport of approximately $330,000 per call. A broader study of the total economic impact of Port Tampa Bay’s cruise business shows the port’s cruise business brings an annual economic impact of approximately $627.8 million. The cruise industry accounts for nearly 20 percent of the port’s revenue.

In addition to the port’s new cruise app, Port Tampa Bay’s cruise page has a new feature available to assist visitors and guests who travel through our port. The newly released ‘Cruise Destinations’ page allows individuals to see the various destinations that our cruise partners travel to from Port Tampa Bay. The interactive map allows visitors to the page to filter destinations by the cruise line and prompts individuals to a booking page from the cruise line’s official site.

