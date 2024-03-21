Port Tampa Bay Celebrates New Lease Agreements with Agunsa

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

Port Tampa Bay’s Board of Commissioners approved two lease agreements today with Agunsa (AGS) for facilities at the port’s Eastport and Hookers Point locations. AGS is part of a multinational group of companies with more than 91 years of experience in port services. Their reach spans over 20 countries worldwide. AGS provides ocean transportation and logistics solutions, including port terminal services, ship operations, vessel agency, warehousing, trucking and airport services.

AGS will operate on 18 acres at Eastport, with the possibility of taking an additional 10 acres in the future. They will also lease 15 acres at Hookers Point, with plans to develop a trans-load warehouse distribution facility, and the opportunity to expand that site as well. The twenty-year lease agreements (with extension options) are a testament to the long-term commitment of AGS to the Port Tampa Bay maritime community.

“We look forward to a long-standing and mutually successful partnership with AGS. They are trusted and experienced shipping and logistics experts, and will add immensely to our port’s portfolio of services for the efficient movement of cargo,” explained Paul Anderson, President & CEO, of Port Tampa Bay.

“By partnering with Port Tampa Bay, AGS is not only expanding its value proposition to customers worldwide but also positioning itself as a key player in Tampa's exponential growth as a gateway to Florida and the broader US market. Tampa Bay's strategic location, combined with this new partnership will provide a solid foundation for facilitating trade and connecting with global markets efficiently”. Stated Max Urenda CEO of AGS.

“The strong history of Agunsa/AGS and their extensive commercial relationships in Latin America and beyond, makes them a perfect partner for Port Tampa Bay. We look forward to working closely with AGS to expand services to the fastest growing region in the fastest growing state in the US,” stated Raul Alfonso, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Port Tampa Bay.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest and most diversified port serving a wide mix of break-bulk, bulk and containerized cargoes. It is the closest port to Florida’s largest concentration of distribution centers encompassing over 550 million square feet of capacity along the Tampa Bay/Orlando I-4 Corridor.