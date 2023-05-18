Port Tampa Bay Approves Lease Agreement to Expand RORO Capacity

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

GLOVIS, America Inc. recently announced plans that will bring more automobiles through Port Tampa Bay. Port Tampa Bay’s Board of Commissioners approved a lease agreement with GLOVIS to establish and grow their footprint at the port. The new agreement adds approximately 10.5 acres of vehicle storage area and 33,000 square feet of warehouse space for a vehicle-processing center on Hooker’s Point. This will provide a total of 30 acres of terminal space dedicated for new vehicle storage.

“Port Tampa Bay continues to diversify its lines of business and we celebrate the expansion of our RORO capabilities in partnership with GLOVIS. GLOVIS is a proven leader in automobile logistics and this new agreement demonstrates their confidence that the Tampa market will continue to grow for years to come,” explains Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO.

GLOVIS handles the shipment, handling, storage and processing of automobiles and expects to bring at least 70,000 vehicles each year through Port Tampa Bay. The lease agreement is for 10 years, with the possibility of two additional extensions of five years each.

“Glovis America wishes to thank the Board of Commissioners, Leadership, and all staff of Port Tampa Bay for entrusting us with the commercial development of handling vehicles through the port. We undertake this endeavor with extreme pride and with an acknowledged responsibility to the community. We forecast the port to be especially well positioned to benefit from increasing US bound EV production, from Mexico, and we will work together with all stakeholders to be a excellent partner in all that is ahead,” stated Scott Cornell, Glovis America CEO.

GLOVIS America, Inc. is a logistics provider that is the U.S. division of Hyundai GLOVIS and is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Since their inception in 2002, their business has grown to support all areas within the supply chain management including inbound factory and retail support, vehicle handling, and equipment and parts distribution.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $18 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to being a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center.

https://www.porttb.com/

