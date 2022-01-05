Port Of Newcastle Starts New Year Powered by Fully Renewable Energy

[By: Port of Newcastle]

Port of Newcastle has started 2022 powered by 100% renewable energy power, having decarbonised its operations to deliver upon its sustainability commitments set in 2020 and to support tenants across the Port to improve their own sustainability performance.

Australia’s deepwater global trade gateway has partnered with green energy supplier Iberdrola to secure a retail Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that provides the Port with Large Scale Generation Certificates that have direct linkages with the Bodangora Wind Farm in the Orana Region of New South Wales.

“In achieving 100% renewable energy at Port of Newcastle we are showing tangible evidence of just how committed we are to driving sustainability in every aspect of our business. In doing so we have also enabled 15 port tenants that work in and rely on Port of Newcastle to make their own operations more sustainable,” said Craig Carmody, the Port’s CEO.

“Port of Newcastle’s 100% renewable power deal directly supports the development of renewable infrastructure and will deliver significant environmental improvements at the Port. Through being powered by 100% renewables we are able to further reduce carbon emissions in the Port by almost 5,000 cubic tonnes, which is equivalent to taking 1,000 cars off the road or planting 80,000 trees each year.”

The Port’s Senior Manager of ESG, Jackie Spiteri, said the renewables achievement strengthens the renewables supply chain already bolstered by the Port being a leading importer of wind turbines and its future plans for it to support a hydrogen export hub.

“By working with Iberdrola to secure our Power Purchase Agreements we have been able to source green power directly from Bodangora Wind Farm. As fate would allow, all of the wind turbine blades and components for Bodangora Wind Farm were imported right here through Port of Newcastle’s Multi-Purpose Cargo Facility at Mayfield 4 berth,” Ms Spiteri said.

“In December, Port of Newcastle completed an LED lighting upgrade to more than 400 lights on its 792-hectare site including an impressive environmentally conscious colour display lighting up the Destiny Sculpture and Dyke Point which will result in even further energy efficiencies and stronger Port safety.”

Port of Newcastle Senior Manager Engineering & Utilities Wendy West said the project was made possible through the willingness and commitment to sustainability shared by project stakeholders.

“With many shipping and logistics related businesses operating across the Port and a complex range of embedded electrical networks, collaboration with our tenants such as Stolthaven and Svitzer has enabled us to reach this important milestone of 100% renewable energy for our entire operations,” said Mrs West.

Stolthaven General Manager Ben Serong said the Port’s leadership in moving to renewables was helping the company to deliver upon its own sustainability goals.

“Stolthaven supports Port of Newcastle’s shift to renewable energy in line with our goal to become carbon neutral for our primary activities by year 2040,” said Mr Serong.

Svitzer Australia’s Head of Innovation, David Bartnik, said businesses across Port of Newcastle were benefiting from the Port’s move to 100% renewables by reducing their carbon footprint and operating costs.

“Participating in this Port of Newcastle initiative is a simple, practical way for Svitzer to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and complements our own program of installing solar panels at operations around Australia,” said Mr. Bartnik.

Port of Newcastle’s ESG Strategy lays out its long-term commitment to Net Zero by 2040 and also defines its medium term SBTi approved target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

This announcement is the latest in a string of acknowledgements Port of Newcastle has received for its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) commitments including a 5-star GRESB rating, Silver Partnership to the NSW Government’s Sustainability Advantage Program and receiving recognition as a finalist across two of seven categories in the Banksia Foundation’s 2021 NSW Sustainability Awards in December. Proudly, Port of Newcastle was also the first and remains one of only two Australian ports to be accredited under the leading global EcoPorts port environmental review system.

“Port of Newcastle is working to realise projects now that will drive the diversification of our business and the Hunter Region over the next 10, 20, 50 years and beyond through a three-pronged approach; our Environment Social and Governance Strategy and sustainability initiatives, the Newcastle Multi-Purpose Deepwater Container Terminal development and our Port of Newcastle Green Hydrogen Hub Project in partnership with Macquarie’s Green investment Group and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency,” CEO Craig Carmody said.

“Port of Newcastle is committed to driving the principles of sustainability throughout our operations, internal culture, and the way we engage with customers and communities. We are committed to continuous improvement in line with our Environment Social and Governance Strategy and carbon emission reduction targets and look forward to what we can achieve in 2022.”



