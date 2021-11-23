Port of Newcastle Future Leader Named 2021 Intern of the Year

Port of Newcastle Analyst, Ryan Maginnity

[By: Port of Newcastle]

Through his work at Port of Newcastle, one of the region’s brightest young graduates has been recognised for his commitment to career and the progress of the Hunter Region, awarded a coveted University of Newcastle 2021 Employability Excellence Award.

Port of Newcastle Analyst, Ryan Maginnity, has been bestowed the honour of being named the 2021 Student Intern / Cadet of the Year for his contribution to key commercial, business intelligence and future diversification projects during his internship at Port of Newcastle.

Port of Newcastle CEO, Craig Carmody, said Ryan was an exceptional young graduate deserving of recognition for his contribution to the Port and for inspiring youth of the Hunter Region.

“Ryan displays all of the characteristics an employer like Port of Newcastle looks for in those graduating university today. He is passionate, ambitious and has shown a desire to learn from and contribute to Port of Newcastle’s diversification strategy and the future of the Hunter Region through his work at the Port and his position on the Youth Committee for the Hunter,” Mr Carmody said.

“It is through our memorandum of understanding with University of Newcastle that we are committed to providing future employment opportunities for young people in the Hunter like Ryan such as our career pathway internships and Indigenous STEM Scholarship.

“Through this collaboration with the University and our plans to diversify the Port with landmark projects such as the Port of Newcastle Green Hydrogen Hub, Multi-Purpose Deepwater Container Terminal and our Mayfield Multi-Purpose Cargo Handling Facility, we are creating a strong, thriving Port that supports the development of future employment and career pathways for the next generation of students like Ryan.”

The University of Newcastle Employability Excellence Awards showcase the students, staff and community partners recognising excellence across all facets of employability development including industry, community and business collaborators.

Ryan said recognition from the University of Newcastle through this award is humbling and the opportunity to work on a range of complex projects during his Port of Newcastle internship has taught him more than he could have imagined.

“To be recognised in the University of Newcastle’s Employability Excellence Awards is an honour. I have had an incredible experience at Port of Newcastle and have been encouraged and supported by my managers during my internship to learn and follow an exciting career path.”

“I have been fortunate to contribute to projects that are diversifying the Port for the future and have the potential to shape the future of the Hunter Region.. This opportunity has been both challenging and engaging. It also helped grow and develop my skills as I pursue my career goals,” said Ryan.

Port of Newcastle Business Intelligence Manager, Mark Pont, said Ryan has become an integral part of the Port’s Business and Market Intelligence team.

“Ryan brings an enthusiastic attitude and innovative problem-solving approach to all work and displays integrity and maturity beyond his years. During his time at the Port, Ryan has made an impactful contribution to the business intelligence and broader Commercial team across a range of projects including development of a green hydrogen hub at the Port.

“Port of Newcastle is fortunate to be able to nurture the talent of a true young leader in Ryan. He has a bright future ahead and is highly deserving of this award,” Mr Pont said.

Ryan will graduate from University of Newcastle this year with dual-degree combining a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Business. After completing high school in Dungog and relocating to Valentine in Lake Macquarie during his degree, Ryan now has a breath of experience from living in the Hunter Region which he brings to his role on the inaugural Youth Committee for the Hunter, which seeks to expand opportunities for young people and provide them with a voice on regional priorities.

In addition to his Port of Newcastle internship and this award, amongst many achievements to date, Ryan has been the President of the University of Newcastle Business and Commerce Association, a Board member of the University’s Business School and is currently supporting other students as a tutor in Business and Corporate Finance at the University of Newcastle.



