Port of Lisbon Records Best June for Passengers and Cruise Ship Calls

{By Port of Lisbon]

The Port of Lisbon recorded its best June ever for cruise activity this year, reaching new historical highs in the number of passengers and port calls, and confirming a trend of sustained growth that reinforces Lisbon's position among the main European destinations in this tourism segment.

Throughout the month, 81,735 cruise passengers passed through the Port of Lisbon, 53% more than in June 2025 and far exceeding the previous record of 60,922 passengers in June 2024. The total number of port calls increased to 37, the highest number ever recorded for this month and 32% more than in the same period last year. The number of transit port calls also reached a new high, with 21, above the 19 achieved in 2023.

The results were driven by strong growth in turnaround operations (embarkation and disembarkation of passengers who begin or end their cruise in Lisbon), which is precisely the segment that generates the greatest economic impact for the city and the region.

June's performance also allowed for the consolidation of results for the first half of 2026, a period in which the Port of Lisbon recorded 302,496 passengers and 165 port calls, corresponding to growth of 5% in both indicators compared to the same period of the previous year. Turnaround passengers grew by 7%, while transit passengers increased by 4%, confirming the positive evolution of activity.

Records in virtually all indicators

June 2026 set new historical highs for this month in virtually all key activity indicators. In addition to the absolute record for passengers, the Port of Lisbon received 54,885 transit passengers, 32% more than in June 2025, while the turnaround segment reached 26,850 passengers, representing a growth of 125%, making it the best June ever in this segment, surpassing the previous record of June 2024, with 23,090.

This result stemmed from the very significant increase in embarkation and disembarkation operations.

The number of passengers embarking rose from 6,166 to 13,425, representing a growth of 118%, while the number of passengers disembarking increased from 5,747 to 13,425, corresponding to a rise of 134%.

These indicators demonstrate that Lisbon continues to strengthen its role as a port of origin and destination for cruise travel, a type of operation particularly valued by shipping companies and the local economy.



First semester confirms trend

The June results are not an isolated incident. In the first six months of the year, the Port of Lisbon received:

• 165 calls (+5%);

• 302,496 passengers (+5%);

• 217,047 transit passengers (+4%);

• 85,449 turnaround passengers (+7%).

The combination of these indicators demonstrates a balanced growth in activity, both in volume and quality, reinforcing the international competitiveness of the Port of Lisbon.

Much more than just numbers

Unlike transit passengers, those who begin or end their trip in Lisbon typically stay longer in the city, use hotels, take public transport, frequent restaurants, and make purchases before or after the cruise. This is precisely why the growth of turnaround cruises is now one of the most relevant strategic indicators for assessing the economic contribution of the cruise industry.

This development also confirms the growing confidence of major international companies in the operational capacity of the Port of Lisbon and in the quality of the tourist destination.

Lisbon continues to attract new ships

Another sign of its growing international renown was the reception of eight ships on their first call during the first half of the year. Among these, the Orient Express Corinthian stands out, choosing Lisbon as the first port of call on its maiden voyage directly after leaving the shipyard.

For the cruise industry, the choice of a port to host an inaugural voyage represents recognition of its operational capacity, quality of service, and international prestige, proven by its ability to accommodate state-of-the-art ships.

Lower seasonality

The results achieved in June also reveal an evolution in the distribution of activity throughout the year.

Traditionally less intense for cruise tourism in Lisbon, the summer period has seen a consistent increase in demand, helping to reduce the seasonality of the activity and allowing for a more balanced use of port infrastructure.

