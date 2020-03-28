Port of La Spezia: Offer of Integrated Storage and Logistics Solutions

In the weeks to come, the North Tyrrhenian port system will be faced with the challenge of handling thousands of TEUs coming into Northern Italy that cannot be delivered to companies who are now in "non-essential” business mode for at least the next two weeks, until the Government is able to relax its decree issued March 22.

It takes four weeks for a ship from Asia to reach the North Tyrrhenian coast and ports will now have to temporarily store a significant quantity of containers.

To avoid heavy port storage costs and congestion the port-community has come together as one group, including the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Contship Italia Group, Tarros Group, the Association of Shippers, Customs Association and Maritime Agents and Consignees, of the Port of La Spezia to offer, as from today (March 26) a number of solutions including the availability of 100,000 TEU of local storage capacity within a radius of 15km from the port of La Spezia as well as the intermodal-hubs in Melzo (Milan), Dinazzano (Reggio Emilia) and Padua.

Short-haul solutions will be available at Interporto di Santo Stefano Magra/La Spezia including customs clearance, temporary storage, VAT storage and potentially, a handling service for palletized loads, thanks to local operators who have combined to share storage facilities and covered warehousing. Customs officers continue to work diligently, supporting the flow of cargo at the Port of La Spezia.

Similar solutions will also be available at the intermodal centres operated by Contship Italia Group, the parent company that manages La Spezia Container Terminal. Customers will have a several integrated solutions available to them during this challenging time, with more storage options and services to meet current market needs.

Each week, three services from Asia call at the Port of La Spezia deploying containerships with a capacity of more than 14,000 TEUs, operated by 2M, THE Alliance and Ocean Alliance. Factory production in China is recovering, albeit slowly and are now shipping the back log of orders that built up during the lock-down imposed in January and February by the Chinese government.

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea welcomes this strong collaboration initiative to support the vital economic activities in northern and central Italy. Such initiatives will hopefully minimize the economic impact and avoid further sacrifices following the slowdown in production and orders caused by the virus emergency. Many analysts currently predict the pandemic could have a double-digit impact on many industrial supply-chains.

"The port of La Spezia once again demonstrates its unity with regard to the market,” said Carla Roncallo, President of Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea. “By putting itself into its customers shoes and identifying short and medium-term solutions that can minimize the financial impact and allow the port to maintain its level of operations. This arrangement also provides us the flexibility and agility to resume operations when there are signs of recovery, which we hope will come soon."

Alessandro Laghezza, President of Sistema Porto and the Logistics Section of Confindustria La Spezia, affirmed the effort made to coordinate such a comprehensive and dynamic solution. “It is encouraging to witness this historic moment where shippers in our territory and the management of the Contship Group rallied together in just 24 hours to assess every possible storage and transportation solution available in the short and medium-range, to support port customers who now face another big blow to their businesses due to the suspension of receiving and industrial activities."

"Contship and its operating companies are able to step-up and respond to this call. We are committed to offering all our capabilities and operational resources to help wherever possible the customers and local operators of the port of La Spezia. They will be able to access our integrated intermodal solutions that we believe are the mark of the unique offering of Contship Italia Group," said Daniele Testi, Contship Italia Group Director of Marketing and Communications.

