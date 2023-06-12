Port of Felixstowe Receives 6 New Electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes

The Port of Felixstowe has taken delivery of six new semi-automated remote-controlled electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes.

[By: Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe]

Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe has taken delivery of six new semi-automated remote-controlled electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RCeRTGs) for Konecranes of Finland. They are the first part of an order for 17 new cranes.

Commenting on the new equipment, Robert Ashton, Chief Operating Officer of the Port of Felixstowe, said:

“This latest equipment delivery is further proof of our commitment to providing our customers with a high quality, reliable service whilst at the same time removing carbon from our operations. The use of automated and remote-control technology improves the efficiency and predictability of service. Even more importantly it provides better and safer working conditions for our team members.”

The new cranes were unloaded at the port’s Trinity Terminal before being transferred to Berths 8&9 where they will be based. Each will go through a short commissioning process before entering service.

The RCeRTGs are capable of lifting containers 1-over-6 high and span 7 rows plus a roadway. The operation of the cranes is fully automated with the exception of the lift to or from the carrying vehicle which is undertaken using remote control by an operator based in a central control room.

The latest crane delivery follows news earlier in the week that the Port of Felixstowe has ordered 100 battery-powered autonomous trucks from Shanghai Westwell Technology.

Hutchison Ports has announced that its three UK ports, the Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International and London Thamesport, will reach net-zero for Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2035.

