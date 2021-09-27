Port of Coos Bay Safety Intern Evaluates Safety Programs & Policies

[By: Oregon International Port of Coos Bay]

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) continually works to improve and evaluate its safety programming and procedures. Funded in part through a grant from the Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO), the Port hired Brianna Giacomini as a full-time summer intern to develop and expand upon standard operating procedures for equipment and routine tasks. Brianna has also worked to conduct research to ensure that all standard operating procedures are complaint with all applicable Federal, State and local law.

The grant sponsored through SDAO is intended to fund summer positions for college age students between their Freshman and Junior year. Through this program special districts are assisted in improving loss control and best practices while developing skills sets for the workforce of tomorrow. “Investing in our young people is invaluable to the future growth and success of our port district” said John Burns, Port CEO, “we were fortunate to have Brianna working with us this summer and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Brianna is currently attending Portland State University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering. She also attended Southwestern Oregon Community College where she worked toward an Associate of Arts Degree prior to graduating from Marshfield High School with a 4.0 grade point average. Throughout her educational career, Brianna has shown herself to be an exemplary student and involved in her community, participating in softball, the National Honor Society, Journalism, Theatre, and as the captain of her speech and debate team.

“I learned a lot during my time at the Port about OSHA requirements and safety in the workplace,” said Brianna. “I am grateful that I had the chance to gain transferrable skills that I can take on to future job opportunities.”

