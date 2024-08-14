Port of Coos Bay Announces Leadership Appointments

[By: Port of Coos Bay]

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is pleased to announce two significant leadership appointments that will shape the future of the region's transportation, maritime and intermodal industries. The Port’s Board of Commissioners has officially named Lanelle Comstock as the permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Port of Coos Bay. In addition, Melissa Cribbins has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project (PCIP), a key initiative aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and creating a crucial new gateway for American goods.

Lanelle Comstock has served as the Interim CEO of the Port of Coos Bay since June 2024, leading the organization with a steady hand through a critical period that has seen the Port deepen its relationship with the community while advancing the pivotal container terminal project. Her appointment as permanent CEO is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to the Port's mission of fostering economic development and sustainable operations. Comstock is the first female CEO in the Port’s 100-year history and brings extensive experience in the Port’s operations, having worked in a variety of significant roles at the Port over the last 12 years, most recently as Chief Administration Officer.

"I am honored to continue leading the Port of Coos Bay as we build on our successes and work towards a thriving future for our community," said Comstock. "I’m excited about where the Port is going and feel fortunate to lead such a great team. Our focus remains on supporting local industries, collaborating with the community, and maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship."

Melissa Cribbins, a well-respected leader in the Coos Bay community and former Coos County Commissioner, will take on the role of Executive Director for the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project. This initiative is a cornerstone of the Port's strategic maritime plan, aimed at developing a state-of-the-art intermodal facility that will enhance U.S. Port capacity and provide a year-around customer base for local small businesses. Cribbins' extensive experience in public service, executive leadership, and community engagement makes her the ideal candidate to spearhead this transformative initiative.

The Port of Coos Bay is confident that these leadership appointments will continue driving the South Coast forward and ensure that the Port remains a vital hub for commerce and a key contributor to the region's prosperity.