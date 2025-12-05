Port Everglades Shatters Its Own Records

Broward County's Port Everglades has set a powerful new benchmark for performance, breaking its own records across all three of its core business sectors - cruise, cargo and energy - based on preliminary Fiscal Year 2025 numbers.

For the first time in the port's recent history, Port Everglades simultaneously surpassed its highest volumes in cruise, cargo and energy, which underscores its role as one of the most diversified and strongest seaports in the United States.

On the cargo side, the port achieved its best year with 1,167,552 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, the standard measurement of cargo container capacity), setting a new Port Everglades record. This milestone reflects strengthened global trade relationships, expanded capacity and continued demand across Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond.

In the energy sector, Port Everglades affirmed its status as Florida's No. 1 petroleum port, moving 131,855,261 barrels of petroleum products. The port is a critical fuel hub for Florida, supplying 12 counties and five international airports.

Cruise operations also surged to historic heights for the port. Port Everglades welcomed a preliminary count of 4,773,873 cruise guests in Fiscal Year 2025, an impressive 16% year-over-year increase. This achievement not only breaks the port's previous cruise record but also solidifies its standing as the third-busiest cruise homeport in the world. With the new cruise season featuring 40 cruise ships from 9 lines, plus a daily ferry, Port Everglades conservatively forecasts hosting even more cruise guests in Fiscal Year 2026.

"The trifecta of record-breaking accomplishments reflects the strength of our partnerships and the resilience of our business lines," said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris. "The port's diversified portfolio positions us to adapt, compete and lead as global and regional markets evolve."

Port Everglades' performance highlights the strategic role it plays in Broward County and the broader South Florida region as an economic engine, job creator and essential hub for trade and tourism. With more than $3 billion in long-term capital improvements on the horizon as part of its Master/Vision Plan, the port is preparing for continued growth in capacity, efficiency and sustainability.