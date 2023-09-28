Port Everglades Awarded NAMEPA's Maritime Sustainability Passport & Seal

Port Everglades - MSP Social Graphic

[By: NAMEPA]

Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), announced that Port Everglades is the latest recipient of its prestigious Maritime Sustainability Passport® (MSP) Certificate and Seal, recognizing their unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Port Everglades earned this status by successfully meeting the requirements of the program, thus qualifying for NAMEPA’s MSP Certificate and Seal. NAMEPA’s MSP Program evaluates performance on NAMEPA's six Transparency Pillars-- Waste Management, GHG Emissions, Education, Technology, Social, and Governance. Port Everglades has showcased their dedication to the marine environment by demonstrating competency within each of these pillars. This significant achievement is a testament to Port Everglades’ proactive efforts to promote sustainability and responsible business practices in the maritime industry.



“We take our sustainability goals seriously and it’s an honor to have our initiatives recognized by NAMEPA’s Maritime Sustainability Passport Program,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “This certificate affirms that our ESG-focused practices not only meet regulatory compliance but exceed the standards. We look forward to advancing our commitment to the environment in concert with the MSP Program.”



Port Everglades encompasses more than just ship operations. “Within a jurisdictional area of 2,190 acres, Port Everglades has office space, real estate, warehousing and a foreign-trade zone - in addition to more than 25,000 lineal feet of docks.”



And while the Port attracts major cruise lines, cargo and petroleum companies to Broward County, FL, other key ancillary industries, including security companies, import/export companies, food suppliers and steamship agents also benefit from the Port's success. These Port businesses reinforce Broward County and Fort Lauderdale as a first-class business destination and major international center of commerce.

Port Everglades successfully passed NAMEPA’s MSP Program and qualified for the MSP Certificate & Seal, signifying they met or exceeded the program’s guidelines of best practices using ESG principles. Some of the program’s many benefits include increased efficiency, stakeholder visibility, and positive global impact.



The Maritime Sustainability Passport® (MSP) Program was developed by the North American Marine Environment Protection Association and ESGplus LLC as an innovative ESG assessment tool tailored specifically for the maritime industry. Launched in June 2020, the tool enables companies, associations, educators, and individuals in the industry to evaluate their adherence to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.



In 2021, NAMEPA’s MSP Program was awarded the Green4Sea Initiative Award. The Green4Sea award is given to an organization that has sparked, realized, or significantly contributed to a specific initiative toward greener shipping. NAMEPA is extremely proud of its contribution to the maritime industry with its MSP Program being the first known standards program specifically structured for the Maritime Industry.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.