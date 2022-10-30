Port Authority Wins Top Accolade for Sustainability Action

[By: Port Authority of NSW]

Port Authority of NSW has taken out a prestigious sustainability award at tonight’s Banksia Foundation’s 2022 NSW Sustainability Awards in Sydney, in the category of Large Business Transformation, sponsored by EY.

Port Authority of NSW’s CEO Philip Holliday said he couldn’t be prouder for the business to be recognised for its sustainability initiatives that started with their first ever Sustainability Plan being embedded into the very fibre of the organisation.

“For 2 years, Port Authority has been on a sustainability journey that has led to significant changes within, and beyond, our own business including initiatives that range from ethical and fair procurement, to major projects that are a first for Australia, others a first for the Southern Hemisphere and the World,” Mr Holliday said.

“Port Authority recognised early the potential for also leading change across the maritime industry that could realise important environmental wins.”

The Large Business Award is sponsored by EY and recognises outstanding achievements that align with multiple UN Sustainability Development Goals and that integrate sustainability principles and practices across business activities.

“Our progress in such a short period of time is due to the commitment of our staff, proving when you have a great plan created by your people, anything is possible!” Mr Holliday said.

“I am personally incredibly proud of the people in our modest corporation that are making this our reality every day in their work, as we look ahead to the future.”

Operating in all six commercial ports across NSW, Port Authority is uniquely placed to drive positive change in the maritime and shipping sector of NSW.

The 2022 NSW Sustainability Awards are proudly supported by the NSW Government.

The Port Authority of NSW thanked the NSW Government’s Sustainability Advantage program for their support in their journey towards sustainability and congratulated all the winners and finalists in the 2022 NSW Sustainability Awards for their incredible work.



