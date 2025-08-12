Pole Star Global Acquires Clearwater Dynamics, Expanding Risk Intelligence

[By: Pole Star Global]

Pole Star Global, the global leader in maritime intelligence solutions, today announced its acquisition of Clearwater Dynamics, a UK-based innovator in real-time maritime risk intelligence and the creator of Coral — the leading platform for managing marine insurance risk.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Pole Star's leadership in maritime domain awareness, combining Clearwater's capabilities in real-time vessel risk monitoring and marine insurance with Pole Star's expertise in regulatory compliance, voyage optimization, dark vessel detection, and maritime data analytics. The deal also marks Pole Star's expansion into the marine insurance sector, bringing unprecedented integration between operational, regulatory, and underwriting intelligence.

Clearwater's Coral platform equips underwriters and brokers with powerful tools to assess, monitor, and report exposure to risk in real time — a crucial capability as geopolitical tensions and maritime threats escalate worldwide. These features directly complement Pole Star's mission to ensure secure global trade through transparency and actionable intelligence.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of our vision," said Bob Skea, CEO of Pole Star Global. "Pole Star empowers governments, shipping companies, and financial institutions to operate safely and compliantly in an increasingly complex world. Clearwater Dynamics brings the same real-time intelligence to vessel operators and marine underwriters and brokers — creating a seamless, data-rich ecosystem that spans the operational, regulatory, and insurance layers of maritime risk."

The integration also enhances Pole Star's proprietary data platform, DOMAIN, by adding new first-party data sources from Clearwater's operational network — further advancing its predictive analytics across performance, risk, and sustainability.

"Joining Pole Star enables us to scale Coral's capabilities and reach a wider global audience," said Will Unwin, CEO of Clearwater Dynamics. "Together, we will empower clients to make faster, more confident decisions when navigating the high-risk, high-stakes world of maritime logistics and insurance."

The acquisition underscores Pole Star's continued investment in cutting-edge technologies that support the integrity and resilience of global trade.