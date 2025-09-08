Playtech Launches Retail Sports Betting Aboard MSC Cruises' Ships

[By: MSC Cruises]

Playtech today announced the launch of its retail sports betting rollout across the MSC Cruises’ fleet.

The deployment marks Playtech’s entry into the cruise leisure sector and aims to enhance the onboard entertainment experience for MSC Cruises’ guests.

The initial phase of the rollout is now live across seven MSC Cruises’ vessels - MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC World America, MSC World Europa and MSC Virtuosa - with additional deployments scheduled over the coming months.

MSC Cruises’ onboard casinos are designed to deliver a dynamic mix of entertainment, featuring reel, video, and video poker slot machines, alongside timeless table games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Texas Hold’em.

With the addition of sports betting, the cruise line’s guests now have even more ways to engage and enjoy their time at sea.

Guests can place bets on a wide range of sports events through Self-Service Betting Terminals and Playtech’s newly developed mobile tills, all seamlessly integrated with guests’ onboard accounts for a smooth and secure experience.

Mara Friso, Head of Casino, MSC Cruises said, "We are very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports gaming to our guests through our partnership with Playtech. Our fleet of modern cruise ships will provide our customers a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our state-of-the-art cruise casinos."

Yori Arami at Playtech added, "We are excited to partner with MSC Cruises and bring our retail sports betting solutions to their impressive fleet. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Playtech as we continue to expand our offerings and provide unique, engaging experiences for players around the world on land and sea."