PIRIOU to Deliver 16m Tug for Société Coopérative des Lamaneurs

© PIRIOU_Tug unloading in Brest

[By: PIRIOU]

The company Société Coopérative des Lamaneurs of Brest and Roscoff harbours entrusted the PIRIOU group with the building of a harbour tug. The tug will be named LE MOROS. She was shipped and unloaded in Brest harbour. Her delivery is upcoming.

Built by PIRIOU VIETNAM with a sea proven PIRIOU design, her design was adapted to answer the specific requirements of the shipowner. Dedicated to harbour towing operations from the rear or alongside, pushing operations and deep-sea towing from the rear. In terms of crew comfort, the vessel has cabins at main deck and complies with the MLC 2006 rules.

This 16.5m and 15t bollard pull tug will be equipped with a new generation motorisation compliant with the IMO III regulation and will have home port in Concarneau.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.