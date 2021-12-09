PIRIOU Signs with Septième Continent to Design Polar Pod Supply Vessel

PIRIOU has just signed with the company SEPTIEME CONTINENT the contract for the building of a 42m sailboat designed to supply the Polar Pod drifting station -an oceanographic platform which will carry out sampling in the circumpolar flow for a three-year period. On a design by VPLP and Olivier Petit, this aluminium vessel will be built by PIRIOU with a delivery expected at the beginning of 2023.

This vessel is designed to accommodate 8 crew sailors and 12 passengers while its aluminium hull will be reinforced to sail in polar waters. Its autonomy will allow 20 days missions with 20 persons on board.

The vessel will be fitted for trade and built as a cargo ship. In addition to wind power, it will be equipped with an IMO TIER III engine to answer the latest environmental standards.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU group C.E.O. declared: ‘We are very proud to be involved in this project. In obtaining this contract, Piriou confirms its ability to innovate and contribute to the rise of wind powered merchant vessels and answer the requirements of transport decarbonisation’.

The explorateur Jean-Louis Etienne adds: ‘To dare is to engage one's imagination beyond certainties’

Main characteristics

Length: 42.64 m

Breadth: 11.0 m

Max. draught: 4.15 m

Crew: 8 p

Speed: 10 kn

Hull / superstructure : aluminium

Propulsion : 1 x 441 kW @ 1800tr/min

1 bow thruster 73 kW

Passengers capacity: 12 p

Fresh water capacity: 20 m3

Max. cargo capacity: #71 t



