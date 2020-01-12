PIRIOU Signs its 250th Aluminum Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020

PIRIOU has just recorded the order for a 55m FPSV from Jana Marine Services - a Saudi provider of best-in-class integrated marine services to the offshore oil & gas industry.

Built by PIRIOU VIETNAM with a sea proven PIRIOU design, a dozen of vessels of this model have already been delivered to various operators in the offshore oil industry. Several modifications will be brought to this vessel in order to answer the shipowner specifications - especially increased speed - thanks to a new propulsion system.

Delivery is forecast by the end of 2020, and the vessel will operate in Arabian Gulf waters. This new order from Jana Marine Services follows the delivery of two 41m FPSVs Jana 17 and Jana 18 in 2017.

PIRIOU group CEO Vincent Faujour says: “We value our relationship with JANA Marine, and we are proud about their trust in PIRIOU’s abilities to deliver such a sophisticated high-speed vessel. Jana Marine, being a returning client, is an endorsement to our abilities to cater for their demanding operational needs with our vessels and after sales services”

“Through this new contract, PIRIOU confirms its position as the French leader for building - up to 55m - aluminum vessels. This signature is the symbol of the order of the 250th aluminum vessel PIRIOU has built!

“Thanks to versatile building capabilities and according to customer priorities and vessel requirements, PIRIOU offers the best compromise to choose either steel/aluminium or aluminium building.”

Jana Marine CEO Mohammed AlSubaie said: "Signing of this new contract with PIRIOU reflects our trust in their capabilities and competitiveness. Timely delivery of this vessel will further cement the excellent business relations between Jana Marine Services and PIRIOU.”

FPSV 55w: a versatile and competitive vessel

The FPSV 55w is a very versatile aluminum vessel able to perform multiple functions in the oil offshore industry, including crew transfer and supply. Her sea proven design developed by PIRIOU INGENIERIE features a straight hull improving performances and crew comfort and offers a range of benefits:

- Improved speed for the same energy consumption fully loaded or light

- Much reduced consumption at economical speed

- Lounge equipped with seating for 60 personnel with maximum comfort

- Also offering great autonomy (139m3 fuel oil) and large cargo deck with 226 tons capacity. Her waterjet propulsion grants her enhanced maneuverability and improved safety thanks to the class 2 dynamic positioning system she is equipped with.

Main characteristics

Length: 55.1m

Breadth: 10.0m

Depth at main deck: 4.4m

Max. draft: 2.28m

Crew: 20 p.

Max. speed: 34 kn

Hull / superstructure: aluminum

Propulsion: 4 x 2000 kW - 4 waterjets

Passenger capacity: 60 p.

Deck load: 226 t / 250 m²

