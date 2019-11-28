PIRIOU Delivers New LCT Orca to Guadeloupe

PIRIOU’s shipbuilding CHANTIERS PIRIOU in Concarneau -29 France- has just delivered new 50m LCT for Guadeloupe -French overseas department. This new unit was built for TRANSPORT MARITIME DES DEPENDANCES (T.M.D.D.) located in Pointe-à-Pitre. The company was founded and is managed by PIRIOU long-time client Alex TINEDOR. Following final arrangements Orca will leave Concarneau early in December to join home port.

This building is the fifth unit built in Concarneau for this shipowner. Four LCT were previously delivered: 34m Caribdesir in 1996, 39m Gwo Ka in 1998, 39m Transud in 2006 and 50m Caribdesir II in 2012.

This new vessel is part of the ongoing development of T.M.D.D. and is to strengthen its fleet dedicated to freight transportation connecting Pointe-à-Pitre with Marie-Galante, Les Saintes, La Desirade and other surrounding islands.

PIRIOU group C.E.O. Vincent Faujour says: “This new delivery symbolizes PIRIOU’s ability to foster client loyalty and confirms the group proximity and commitment towards shipowners located in the overseas territories.”

Main characteristics

Length overall : 49.9 m

Breadth : 11.0 m

Depth on main deck (aft) : 3.0 m

Depth on main deck (fore) : 2.4 m

Crew : 4

Speed : 10 knots

Hull / superstructure : steel / aluminium

Deck capacity : 300 m²

Max. deck cargo capacity : 300 tonnes

