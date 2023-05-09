Philip Luongo Join Harvey Gulf as Executive Vice President

[By: Harvey Gulf International Marine]

Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that Mr. Philip Luongo, a New York native and graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, has joined the company. After graduating Kings Point, Mr. Luongo upgraded his Unlimited U.S. Coast Guard License by sailing on deep sea vessels and operating production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr. Luongo then transitioned shore side where he worked for BP for nine years, holding various leadership roles supporting the U.S Gulf of Mexico, Angola, Trinidad, Canada, and Brazil. Mr. Luongo joins Harvey Gulf as Executive Vice President of Sales, focusing on Oil & Gas, Subsea, Offshore Wind, Government and Military Contracts, and Space Exploration. Mr. Luongo is the President of the Kings Point Alumni Foundation in Houston, TX, and a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, proudly serving in the Strategic Sealift Officer program.

HARVEY GULF INTERNATIONAL MARINE, founded in 1949, is a privately owned and operated marine transportation company that specializes in providing fast supply vessels, offshore supply and multi-purpose support vessels for deepwater operations.

For more information, please visit www.harveygulf.com

