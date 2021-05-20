Peters & May Responds to Continued Demand from Asia

The MV Adriaticborg passing the Suez Canal en route to Asia loaded with Peters & May customer yachts

Global marine transport and logistics provider Peters & May has said that its operations in the Asian yachting and maritime markets are continuing to see an increase in demand since the company introduced additional charter sailings to the region earlier this year. In February, the company also announced the appointment of Luke Webster to oversee operations in this area in response to the burgeoning demand.

Peters & May has been at the forefront of global yacht transport for over forty years. With requests to ship both new and used yachts steadily growing, the company is running regular sailings calling at Asian ports.

“I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with yachting in this region and we’re really proud to be helping the Asian yachting industry grow and transform,” says Charles Hazet, Asian Business Development Manager at Peters & May. As more people have come to understand and experience the pleasure of yacht ownership in this region, facilities are being expanded and transformed, and regulations are also being altered to be more welcoming to visiting yachts.”

Such is the demand, Hazet revealed his team is working on scheduling even more shipments for this route.

“It’s a busy time. Over the next couple of months, we have shipments leaving from northern Europe and the Med, and from Asia to Australia, as well as sailings from Asia back to Europe. We try to be as flexible as possible to meet client demands so, if a particular stop en-route is requested, we do what we can to accommodate it. Our highly experienced team of loadmasters and specialists plan and conduct lifting and secure yachts ready for transportation.”

First timers looking to enter yachting in Asia quickly discover how many of the boats listed for sale are in the Mediterranean or even Northern Europe or the US, which can seem daunting to take on, particularly given the current difficulties regarding international travel. However, Peters & May successfully continued international yacht shipments across the globe throughout the pandemic. “As long-term experts in the field, our agents are used to handling all the intricacies of customs paperwork and logistics, making the process as straightforward as possible for clients,” explained Hazet.

Australia is another destination proving popular with Peters & May’s clients at present, and a shipment is set to call at Hong Kong at the end of this month before travelling on to Laem Chabang, Singapore, Phuket and Newcastle. “After the Australian government changed the Coastal Trading Act, allowing foreign-owned vessels to charter there, the area has seen a real upturn in interest and we’re getting frequent enquiries about shipments,” says Hazet. “Not only has it got spectacular wildlife and pristine cruising grounds, but it remains one of the safest places to travel and has continued to be accessible to superyachts throughout the pandemic, provided quarantine measures are observed.”

In addition to the charter sailings calling at Asian ports, Peters & May also offers regular liner routes to and from almost any destination worldwide.

