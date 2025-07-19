Peter Brennan Ports & Waterways New Department Manager at Urban Engineers

[By: Urban Engineers]

As a vital part of our communities, Urban Engineers, Inc.’s (Urban) skilled Ports and Waterways team effectively meets maritime infrastructure needs and conducts assessments and inspections of waterfront structures. As the department’s growth continues, Urban is pleased to announce the promotion of Peter Brennan, PE, LEED AP, to the position of Ports and Waterways Department Manager.

In this role, Mr. Brennan will oversee marine engineering initiatives, guiding strategy, overseeing project execution, and enhancing client service to support critical infrastructure along the nation’s waterways. As a seasoned Marine and Structural Design Engineer with over 18 years of experience, Mr. Brennan has a strong background in designing waterfront infrastructure with a specific knowledge of reinforced concrete structures, with a specialized focus on retaining walls, deep foundation systems, and the rehabilitation of marine facilities. Mr. Brennan has managed multiple large-scale pier rehabilitation projects, serving as the client’s technical representative. He has contributed to all phases of engineering design and review, from conceptual planning to final review.

Major projects Mr. Brennan has been involved in include rehabilitating PSA Penn Terminals' 1,200-foot- long wharf along the Delaware River in Eddystone, PA, and managing a large-scale marine-to-rail bulk material handling expansion project for a private client in North Carolina. Mr. Brennan is also leading teams on the Fairmount Water Works' $7.5 million Floating Water Workshop and the $6 million transformative FloatLab Project on Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River.

“I’m excited to step into the role of Department Manager,” Brennan expressed. “I look forward to not only strengthening our existing client relationships but exploring innovative ways to expand our services. Together, as a team, we can enhance our offerings and ensure our clients receive the best solutions tailored to their needs.”

“Peter’s experience and knowledge establish him as the ideal person to lead the Ports and Waterways Department,” said Urban’s Director of Integrated Engineering Services, Angelo Waters, PE, LEED AP. “We are thrilled to be able to grow the Department and continue to provide high-quality services to our clients.”

“Peter consistently demonstrates the strong leadership and technical expertise needed to understand and anticipate our clients’ needs,” Waters said. “His dedication will be instrumental as we grow our infrastructure portfolio in this sector, and I’m confident the Department will reach new heights under his leadership.”