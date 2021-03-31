Peres Center for Peace and Innovation 2021 Exhibit Features Atlantium

By The Maritime Executive 03-30-2021 11:41:09

Atlantium Technologies, a leader in UV treatment solutions, has been selected as one of the featured 2021 exhibitors at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

The innovation center was founded in 1996 by the late President of Israel and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Shimon Peres, and is dedicated to showcasing and supporting Israeli innovation in the fields of medicine and healthcare, business and entrepreneurship, education and technology. Partnering with government ministries, multinational corporations and the start-up community, the innovation center is the first and largest visitor’s center of its kind that welcomes visitors from Israel and around the world to promote a better future of prosperity and peace.



As part of the innovation center 2021 exhibit, visitors can view a demonstration unit of Atlantium’s Hydro-Optic™ (HOD) UV technology, learn how UV light can be used as a safe and sustainable non-chemical water-purification method to protect public health and the environment and watch a short movie to better understand how this innovative approach to UV, which combines hydraulic principles and fiber optics, enables water utilities and industry to ensure water biosecurity through a non-chemical solution.



“We are honored to have Atlantium’s HOD UV technology showcased as one of the Israeli innovations at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation,” said Yariv Abramovich, CEO of Atlantium. “This is a unique opportunity to present our approach to disinfection and demonstrate how our technology can deliver safe, reliable water supplies and sustainable water treatment practices that are critical for communities and the health of the environment,” said Yariv Abramovich, CEO of Atlantium.

