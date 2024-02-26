Pelagus 3D and Doosan Enerbility Forge Strategic Alliance

[By: Pelagus 3D]

Pelagus 3D, a joint venture company of thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, and Doosan Enerbility signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the adoption of on-demand additive manufacturing (AM) in Korea’s maritime and offshore industries.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Kenlip Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Pelagus 3D, and Mr. Yongjin Song, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Innovation of Doosan Enerbility, in Singapore at Pelagus 3D’s headquarters.

This collaboration brings together Pelagus 3D’s engineering expertise in AM and in-depth maritime knowledge, along with Doosan’s Enerbility’s proficiency in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) spare parts industry.

During a three-year term, both parties will work together to enable OEMs in Korea to implement and adopt on-demand manufacturing, addressing key supply chain issues. Pelagus 3D will provide innovative additive manufacturing solutions, while Doosan Enerbility will facilitate the adoption of AM within the maritime OEM community.

“The MOU signing with Doosan Enerbility marks a pivotal milestone in creating a more resilient and efficient spare parts supply chain. This collaboration will drive technological innovation and deliver enhanced value to our network in Korea. The Pelagus Platform will ensure seamless integration and accelerate adoption of AM among OEMs and end users,” said Kenlip Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Pelagus 3D.

Under this agreement, Pelagus 3D and Doosan Enerbility will also collaborate on a variety of initiatives including AM technology exchanges, pilot testing, and adoption of the Pelagus Platform.

The Pelagus Platform facilitates ease of acquiring and producing on-demand spare parts through leveraging digital warehouse management and order fulfilment capabilities. It connects OEMs and end users to manufacturing partners worldwide.

“Doosan Enerbility has been demonstrating the technological excellence and economic feasibility of its AM business to its wide range of customers in not only the power generation sector, but those in the defence and aerospace sectors as well,” said Yongjin Song, Executive VP of Strategy & Innovation of Doosan Enerbility. He added, “Under this partnership, we plan to do our utmost to further promote the growth of the AM business and develop new markets.”

The project will foster innovation and drive continuous improvement in AM spare parts development, bringing further insights into potential partnerships and opportunities in the industry. It streamlines processes and improves efficiency across the manufacturing value chain, connecting the Singapore and Korea markets.

Pelagus 3D is committed to the continued expansion and adoption of AM spare parts in the maritime and offshore industry. To learn more about Pelagus 3D, visit www.pelagus.com.